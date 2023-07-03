Azerbaijani kickboxer claims gold medal at European Games

3 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani kickboxer Farid Agamoglanov has emerged victorious, securing a gold medal at the III European Games.

Agamoglanov achieved a resounding victory in the final, defeating Italian athlete Damiano Tramontano with a score of 3:0.

Farid Agamoglanov is a participant of the Second Karabakh war, he was awarded three medals. The athlet said that he came here as a warrior of a victorious country and won as a representative of the winning country.

He added that the atmosphere created by the Azerbaijani fans was so wonderful that he did not feel like he was abroad.

"I am very happy. The Azerbaijani people are always with their athletes. Long live the Azerbaijani people," Farid Agamoglanov said.

The tournament featured the participation of approximately 7,000 athletes from 48 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by a contingent of 86 athletes competing in 13 sports.