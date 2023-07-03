Explosion reported near airfield in Krasnodar Territory

3 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion was reported near the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory on July 2.

Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said no casualties or damage were reported, adding that all the details had been clarified.

"As for the situation in the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district. I stay in touch with the head of the municipality. No one was hurt. No damage was reported. According to preliminary information, residential house and infrastructure facilities were not damaged. A probe is underway," Kondratyev said.

Several social networks posted a video from Primorsko-Akhtarsk featuring a deep crater after the blast.

The Mash Telegram channel said that Russian air defense “downed a missile” near the airfield.