Iran and Egypt agree to restore direct flights

3 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian and Egyptian authorities plan to restore direct flights between the two countries in August, Tasnim reported.

According to Iran's Association of Air Transportation and Tourism Services, the first direct flight between Tehran and Cairo in 45 days will be launched.



It was added that Iraq will no longer be a transit stopover for flights between Iran and Egypt.

Ties between Cairo and Tehran were severed in 1980. The bilateral relations were also affected by Egypt's signing of a peace agreement with Israel. The countries did not resume normalising relations until 2010 but have never been officially restored.