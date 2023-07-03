Kazakhstan appoints new envoy to Russia

3 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

By a presidential decree, Dauren Abayev has been appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia, according to the Kazakhstan presidential press service.

Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Dauren Abayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (2001) and Leiden University (2006). Throughout his career he worked at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kazakh embassies in Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, and served at the President’s Executive Office.

In 2011, he was appointed the Press Secretary and Adviser to the Kazakh President. From 2016 to 2019, he was the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan. From 2019 to 2020, he was the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. In May 2020 he was appointed First Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Executive Office.