Pashinyan's "left hand" leaves for U.S.

3 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Washington, D.C. on a working visit on July 4, the press service of the Armenian Security Council reported.

In Washington, Armen Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with U.S. Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other high-ranking officials.

During his visit, Grigoryan will discuss Yerevan-Washington bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were held in Washington.