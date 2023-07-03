Iranian delegation leaves for Baku to take part in NAM summit

3 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Reza Najafi arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the two-day summit of senior experts of the Non-Alignment Movement.

Heading a delegation of experts, Reza Najafi arrived in Baku to participate in a two-day meeting of senior experts of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Fars news agency reported.

The senior experts' meeting is supposed to begin on July 3.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Baku.

It is also reported that Iranian foreign minister Hossein Ami-Abdollahian will also arrive in Baku to take part in the NAM meeting.