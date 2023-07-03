Raisi speaks about Iranian economic miracle

3 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said a simple examination of economic indicators shows Iran has started a journey towards economic growth.

Raisi reiterated the need to focus on domestic capabilities to address the problems.

He said that given Iran's position in regional and global trade, the country should make efforts to remove obstacles in the way of the manufacturers and people active in the Iranian mining and metals sector.

According to the head of state, the Iranian administration would never tie the resolution of problems to foreigners, although it takes advantage of the experiences of others.

Based on the existing indicators, the Iranian manufacturers have made good progress in terms of investment, machinery and employment, Raisi said, adding that the growth has been accompanied by a major advancement in knowledge-based sector of the economy and in fundamental science and technology projects.