Ilham Aliyev congratulates Aleksander Lukashenko on Independence Day of Belarus

3 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of Belarus.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by close traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and reciprocal support.

"This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Belarus. It is with pride that we managed to not only keep but also enhance positive results of the shared past within historically short span of time as well as elevate the interaction to a totally new level," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stresed that Baku puts a special emphasis on development of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

"I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to aim at cementing traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the interests of our peoples and countries," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president wished his collegue "robust health, happiness and success" and Belarus - prosperity and progress.