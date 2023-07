3 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Airlines air company has launched flights between Yerevan and Istanbul, Armenia International Airports company said.

The airline will operate two flights a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. The first flight was held on July 2.

Armenian Airlines became the third Armenian company to connect Yerevan with Istanbul. Fly One Armenia and the Pegasus Airlines also operate flights between Istanbul and Yerevan.