Georgia becomes new center of business tourism

3 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the m&i Summer 2023 international business tourism forum held in Oslo, the Georgian National Tourism Administration became the best on the European continent in terms of service provision.

According to the Tourism Administration, Georgia is transforming into a center of business tourism, firmly establishing itself on the world stage. The organisation emphasized that the forum's prize would attract the largest companies to Georgia, and would also allow holding international forums, congresses and conferences in the country.

It should be added that the forum presented international companies that ordered more than 300 events in different countries of the world. Popular experts, tourism workers, representatives of business tourism and many others took part there.