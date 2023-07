3 Jul. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will equip the Damavand-2 destroyer with hypersonic missiles. In the near future, the destroyer will become part of the country's naval forces. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy of the Islamic Republic on Monday.

Shahram Irani stressed that Damavand-2 would also have other missiles and air defense systems.

He also added that this destroyer would have the latest reconnaissance and combat systems.