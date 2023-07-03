Tbilisi condemns Kiev's sanctions against Georgian Airways

3 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

By blacklisting the Georgian flagship Georgian Airways, Kiev has taken a new unfriendly step, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy expressed this opinion.

According to Levan Davitashvili, this has already been observed before, when the Ukrainian authorities imposed sanctions on Georgian citizens.

"This is unacceptable and it is not in the standards of bilateral relations that exist between Georgia and Ukraine",



Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia said.

Davitashvili has no doubt that Ukraine has made this decision under the Georgian opposition representatives' influence, who are known to have strong ties with Kiev.