Azerbaijani basketball players to play in World Cup qualifiers for the first time

3 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time in history, the Azerbaijani national basketball team will take part in the World Cup qualifiers. Local media write about it.

Qualification starts in February next year. Matches will also take place in November of the same year and in February 2025.

In the event that the Azerbaijani national team wins in the first stage of qualification, it will play in the summer of 2025.

Let us remind you that the next world championship will be held in Qatar in 2027. The draw will take place in Germany on August 8 this year. At the end of June, Armenia submitted an application for participation in the qualifiers.