Armenian militants preparing for war

4 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in Azerbaijan's territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using small arms, have several times shelled the Azerbaijani territories yesterday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

It was noted that the positions of Azerbaijani Army were subjected to fire in the Aghdam direction from 10:40 to 11:40 (GMT+4) on July 4.

According to the ministry, units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures in the above direction.

Besides, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups made an attempt to establish permanent fortifications opposite the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Aghdam direction.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the installation of fortifications was immediately suspended.