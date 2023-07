4 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A confrontation unfolded between an Armenian karateka and the Azerbaijani athlete, Alika Semikhova, who had defeated her at a karate championship in Batumi, Georgia.

The Armenian athlete exhibited unprofessional behavior by responding to her loss with a physical strike instead of accepting the defeat gracefully and shaking hands.

This incident is not an isolated case and adds to a series of provocative actions demonstrated by certain Armenian athletes.