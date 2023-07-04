Türkiye sets medal record at European Games

4 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye concluded the third European Games in Poland with a record number of medals, establishing themselves as a dominant force in the competition.

The event, which took place in 13 different cities in Poland saw Türkiye's largest-ever participation, with 103 female and 90 male athletes competing across 19 sports.

Türkiye won 38 medals, including nine gold, nine silver and 20 bronze, surpassing their previous record. The national team had previously won 29 medals in Azerbaijan in 2015 and 15 medals in Belarus in 2019.

The Turkish athletes at the European Games in Poland came close to matching the total medal count of the previous two championships and concluded the games with a remarkable medal haul.

Notably, Türkiye also broke its own record for gold medals at the European Games. Having previously won six gold medals in Azerbaijan and two in Belarus, the Turkish team surpassed this achievement in Poland by securing nine gold medals.

The country's success in gold medals exceeded the combined total from the previous two editions of the games.

Türkiye achieved its best-ever medal ranking at the European Games in Poland. Finishing in the top 10 countries, Türkiye secured the ninth position out of 49 participating nations. In comparison, they ranked 14th in Azerbaijan and 24th in Belarus.

Turkish athletes competed in eight of these disciplines, earning a total of seven quotas, including six in boxing and one in shooting.