Diplomats predict who will fill Stoltenberg's shoes in NATO

4 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO members are expected to agree on July 4 to extend the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for a further year, Reuters reported citing four diplomats.

The decision has been widely signaled in recent weeks but ambassadors to NATO are expected to formally approve the extension during a meeting on July 4, said the diplomats.

Stoltenberg, 64, is a former prime minister of Norway. He was due to complete his term as the top civilian at the transatlantic security alliance at the end of September but is now likely to stay on for a further year.

Stoltenberg said this year he was not seeking an extension to his contract, but NATO members asked him to accept one after failing to reach consensus on a successor.