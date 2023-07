4 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian low-cost airline Pobeda will start operating flights between Russia's city of Sochi and Armenia’s second-largest city of Gyumri, according to the airline.

It said the first flight is scheduled for October 29, 2023. The airline will operate four flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline said it began selling ticket for the future flights.