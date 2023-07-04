Armenian karateka suspended for attacking winner from Azerbaijan

4 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian athlete was stripped of her award and suspended from the competition for commiting a provocation. She hit the Azerbaijani opponent who had defeated her at a karate championship in Batumi.

A karateka from Armenia, who committed a provocation against Azerbaijani athlete Alika Semikhova, was stripped of her silver medal and suspended from participation in the tournament, head of the Azerbaijani Karate Federation Arif Mammadov said.

Azerbaijani Alika Semikhova defeated her Armenian opponent yesterday at a karate championship, which takes place in Batumi. However, the Armenian karateka hit Semihova, who extended her hand to her opponent for a handshake, in the face.