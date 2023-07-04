Türkiye and Egypt reappoint ambassadors

4 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Egypt have agreed to exchange ambassadors for the first time in a decade in an effort to restore full diplomatic ties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara.

“This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” the statement said.

Normalisation between Ankara and Cairo accelerated after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Doha at the World Cup in 2022. Sisi and Erdogan agreed to exchange ambassadors in May.