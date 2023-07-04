Billionaire, 45, trying to biohack his way to 18-year-old body

4 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. billionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech developer who lives in California, has dedicated his life to following a rigorous daily routine which he says has given him the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung-capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old.

Doctors say his tests show he’s reduced his overall biological age by at least 5 years. His ultimate goal is to have all of his major organs functioning the same way as they did when he was in his late teen years. Johnson’s initiative, known as Project Blueprint, instructs him to follow a strict vegan diet of 1,977 calories.

He wakes up every morning at 5am and takes two dozen supplements. He works out for an hour, drinks green juice with added creatine and collagen peptides and brushes and flosses his pearly whites while rinsing with tea-tree oil and antioxidant gel. Before getting some shuteye, Johnson wears glasses for two hours to block blue light.

Johnson’s vital signs are also constantly monitored and he undergoes monthly medical procedures, many of them painful, to maintain his results. This includes ultrasound, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests. This is in addition to the daily measurements of his weight, body mass index, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels and heart-rate variations.

During his sleep, a machine he’s hooked up to counts the number of nighttime erections he has.

Johnson made his fortune when he was in his 30s. He sold Braintree - a payment processing company he founded - to eBay Inc. in 2013 for $800 million in cash.

Before he sold his company, he experienced a big downturn in his medical and physical health. He told the outlet he was overweight, depressed and nearly suicidal because of his long working hours. This period ultimately led to his interest in his own biology and his pursuit for health.