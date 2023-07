4 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian IrAero airline has announced the launch of direct flights between Russia's Saratov and Azerbaijan's Baku.

According to the company, the flights will be operated on Superjet-100 aircraft once a week on Tuesdays, Trend reported.

The plane will depart from Baku at 16:55 (GMT+4), and arrive in Saratov at 19:05 (GMT+4). The return flight is at 20:20 (GMT+4), landing at 22:55 (GMT+4).