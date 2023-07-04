Iranian messages to world with its admission to SCO

4 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian international politicy expert Mojtaba Jalalzade spoke on the things Iran wanted to tell the whole world by joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

According to him, this decision has a number of messages.

"The first message is that Iran's policy is oriented to the East, and the Western vector has faded significantly compared to the not-too-distant past",

Mojtaba Jalalzadeh said.

According to the expert, the second message is the strengthening of trade and economic relations within the SCO, which will allow Tehran to bypass US sanctions, Sputnik writes .

The third message is the acquisition of a regional power by the SCO, which means the continuation of the struggle against the unipolar world, he stressed.