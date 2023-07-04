Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

4 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Azerbaijan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Fidan will arrive in Azerbaijan at the invitation of his colleague Jeyhun Bayramov. He will take part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement's member countries. The meeting will be held on July 5-6 in Baku.

In addition to this, the Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of other states. He will also attend an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.