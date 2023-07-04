Azerbaijani football club strengthened by Israelis

4 Jul. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani football club "Sabail" has signed contracts with two Israeli players. This is stated in the message on the club's website.

The team of "Sabail" has signed defender Nir Bardea and midfielder Yadin Lugasi.

Both players signed one-year contracts.

Bardea previously played for Maccabi Bnei Reineh, while Lugasi played for Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

Season 2022/23

Last season, "Sabail" took the 9th place with 29 points in the championship of Azerbaijan. In 36 rounds, the team had 7 victories and 21 defeats. Another 8 matches ended in a draw.