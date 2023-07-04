Battery plant to be built in Ingushetia

4 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new plant will appear in Ingushetia, the head of the region said.

"As part of the agreement concluded in 2021 between the aluminum cluster of the Republic of Ingushetia and the machine-building cluster of the Republic of Tatarstan, it is planned to build a plant for the production of lithium-ion batteries on the basis of the Vils plant in our region",

Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said.

According to the politician, Yelabuga's specialists will help Ingush builders with consultations. An enterprise producing similar products operates in Yelabuga.

The head of the region reminded that within the framework of an agreement with Tatarstan, one plant had already been opened in Ingushetia. This is the Tekhstroy enterprise, which produces plastic products:

plates,

strips,

pipes,

profiles.

Kalimatov stressed that this plant had been successfully operating to this day.