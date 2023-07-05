Israel strikes Gaza after night rocket attack

5 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army said it carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip after it intercepted five rockets fired at Israeli territory.

The army press service reported that Palestinian radicals fired five missiles into the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, adding that all of them were shot down.

"Five missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory. The air defense system successfully shot down all launches," the report said.

This came following the previous report by the military of air-raid warnings heard in the city of Sderot and the areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip, the press service noted.

A Palestinian security source said the attack hit a military site of the militant group Hamas in northern Gaza but caused no injuries.