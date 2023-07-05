Iran joins SCO: Tehran on importance of joining organization

5 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's membership in the SCO is of great importance both for Tehran and for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an Iranian expert on Russian and Eurasian affairs and head of the Institute for Strategic Researchers in the Contemporary World (Tehran) Shoaib Bahman said.

According to him, the first reason is political.

"Although the SCO is positioned as an economic organization, it operates with a multipolar approach. Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a significant and expanding alliance that is gaining strength on the global political stage and will undoubtedly have a growing influence on international politics," the expert stressed.

He recalled that the SCO is often referred to as the "NATO of the East". This label encompasses the organization's status, the attention it attracts worldwide, and the high level of interaction among its member states, Sputnik reported.

"The economic and political potential of the SCO members is considerable, and with Iran's membership, it will only increase. Iran's inclusion in the SCO offers good prospects for strengthening the organization's security and enhancing cultural ties within it," Shoaib Bahman said.

Moreover, the expert stressed that SCO membership lays the foundation for the Islamic Republic's possible accession to other major international organizations, which will have a positive impact on Iran's reputation.