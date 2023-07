5 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian company will soon sign an agreement with Iran on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section within the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin said.

"The contract will be signed soon," Igor Levitin told RIA Novosti.

He added that the North-South corridor is an opportunity for Russia to transport additional cargo, especially food products.