Biden pushes for his own candidate to lead NATO

5 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is U.S. President Joe Biden's preferred candidate to lead NATO, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources.

Current NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was handed another 12 months in charge - extending his reign into a tenth year - after the international community failed to agree on a successor. But it is believed that Biden wants von der Leyen in the hot seat.

A NATO source said that Biden was attempting to convince von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, to succeed Stoltenberg.

Another source said Biden and von der Leyen have built 'a strong bond' in recent years, fostering close transatlantic ties over China, Ukraine and the climate.

Von der Leyen visited the White House in March, when the U.S. and the EU announced the beginning of negotiations of a critical minerals agreement.