Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is of the world's most heavily mine-infested countries

Azerbaijan is among the most ten heavily mine-infested countries in the world now, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

He stressed that some 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured in mine incidents since the end of the Karabakh war in 2020.

"Each mine explosion in the liberated territories is a continuation of long list of war crimes committed by Armenia. The landmine problem is a violation of fundamental human rights of Azerbaijani people by Armenia,” Ilham Aliyev said.

