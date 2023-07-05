Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is of the world's most heavily mine-infested countries

5 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is among the most ten heavily mine-infested countries in the world now, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

He stressed that some 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured in mine incidents since the end of the Karabakh war in 2020.