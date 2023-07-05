When will Lagonaki eco-resort be completed?

5 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The construction of the Lagonaki eco-resort continues in Adygea. Now the construction of transport and engineering infrastructure is being implemented.

The construction of the Lagonaki eco-resort in Adygea is proceeding according to the schedule, the press service of the republican government reports.

“We are building the supporting infrastructure for the future eco-resort in the framework of the new sectorial national project. And since 2022, the Ministry of Construction of Russia has been providing support, including for connecting to power supply networks: a mechanism is being implemented to reimburse investors for technological connection to power supply networks,”

- press office informs.

A section of the Dakhovskaya highway - the Lagonaki plateau will be restored for the new tourist project.

In addition, the plans include the construction of an underground high-pressure gas pipeline, water supply and sanitation facilities, as well as power lines.