Putin, Pashinyan discuss Karabakh

5 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, the President of Russia spoke with the Prime Minister of Armenia. During the telephone conversation, the parties stressed the importance of implementing tripartite agreements.

Today, a telephone conversation between the President of Russia and the head of the Armenian government took place, the Kremlin website informs.

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation around Karabakh.

"The situation around Karabakh was discussed, including issues of ensuring unimpeded transport links along the Lachin corridor. The fundamental importance of the consistent implementation of the entire set of 2020–2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized,”

