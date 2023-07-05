Iranian Foreign Ministry: those who attacked Azerbaijani embassy will be severely punished

5 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran would be punished severely. He also confirmed Iran's commitment to peace and security in the South Caucasus.

Tehran stands for peace and security in the South Caucasus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a summit of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

He noted that after negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, it became clear that Baku follows the tripartite agreements of the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Minister stressed that Azerbaijan is not going to block the opening of communications and transport.

Then he spoke about a terrorist attack in the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. According to him, those who attacked the building of the diplomatic mission will be severely punished. Abdollahian also noted that the country's authorities have already taken serious steps against those who allowed the attack.