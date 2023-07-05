Iran notes progress in talks with Moscow on gas hub

5 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran praised the negotiation process with Russia on the creation of a gas hub. Tehran has a number of prerequisites to become a regional hub.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, speaking at the 8th OPEC International Seminar, announced progress in Iran's negotiations with its neighbors on the creation of a gas hub.

He noted that today Tehran and Moscow are holding productive negotiations on the hub and recalled that Iran has large gas reserves and the necessary infrastructure.

”Our neighbors also have excellent potential in terms of gas reserves. I mean, Qatar, Turkmenistan. These factors create an excellent opportunity to turn Iran into a regional gas hub,”

- Javad Owji said.