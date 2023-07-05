From St. Petersburg to Istanbul: Turkish Airlines introduces new flights

5 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish Airlines will fly more frequently from St. Petersburg to Istanbul. 5 additional flights per week are introduced, the total number reached 19.

The Turkish flag carrier Turkish Airlines will soon increase the number of flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul by a third, the operator of the Pulkovo airport informs.

Aircraft will fly more frequently starting July 11, Northern Capital Gateway LLC reports.

Now, Turkish Airlines operates similar flights twice a day.

"In July, an additional flight will operate five times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays,”

– Northern Capital Gateway LLC informs.