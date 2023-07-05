Pressure not to change Georgia's position on anti-Russian sanctions, Kaladze says

5 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tbilisi City Hall website

Kakha Kaladze said that Georgia will not impose anti-Russian sanctions, despite the pressure. He added that Tbilisi takes into account the interests of the people.

Pressure will not affect Georgia in any way on the issue of imposing anti-Russian sanctions, the country complies with all international restrictions against Moscow, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

He stressed that the pressure on Georgia is currently growing. According to him, Tbilisi is facing calls to impose sanctions and open a second front. The head of the city said that the Georgian people would suffer from joining the restrictions, so the authorities act in their interests.

Kaladze recalled that today Georgia is accused of helping to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, but there is no provided evidence in this regard. He noted that the group that coordinates sanctions expressed gratitude to Tbilisi for the work done.