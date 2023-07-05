Anapa beaches are not crowded, city administration reports

5 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Publications in social networks about the Anapa beaches clogged with tourists do not correspond to reality, the administration of the resort city informs. There is enough space in Anapa for all tourists.

There are many free places on the Anapa beaches for everyone who wants to relax in the resort town, the administration said.

The mayor's office emphasized that Anapa has more than 40 km of beaches, both sandy and pebble. Other Black Sea resorts has lesser beaches.

"There is enough space for everyone, so we are waiting for tourists in Anapa,”

- administration of Anapa informs.