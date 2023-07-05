President of Egypt to visit Türkiye

5 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The President of Egypt will pay a visit to Türkiye, where he will meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Earlier, the states restored diplomatic relations.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi plans a visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

The visit is scheduled for July 27. The Egyptian leader plans to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The heads of the two states are going to discuss bilateral relations. In addition, it is planned to touch upon issues related to the region.

Earlier, Egypt and Türkiye restored diplomatic relations after 10-year gap. On July 4, a decision was made to open embassies in Cairo and Ankara.