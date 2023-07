6 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in Uzbekistan on July 6 at 00:25 local time.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the Peshkun district of the Bukhara region, with coordinates of 40.36 degrees north latitude and 63.27 degrees east longitude. It had a magnitude of 3.4 and at a depth of 15 km, Trend reported.

The distance from the epicenter to Tashkent is approximately 510 km in the southwestern direction.