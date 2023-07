6 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the PKK’s so-called Iraq intelligence head during an operation in Suleymaniyah province.

The terrorist Kaya, code-named "Hasan," had plotted the assassination of diplomat Osman Köse in Irbil in 2019.

Kaya was leading a cell in Iraq that planned terrorist acts against the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) operating in northern Iraq and gathered intelligence. Kaya also organized the PKK's acts both within Türkiye and abroad.