6 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior officials from Sweden and Turkey will gather at NATO headquarters in Brussels today to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will lead the meeting, which will involve the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers.

Top officials from Finland, which joined NATO in April after itself addressing Turkish concerns, will also take part.