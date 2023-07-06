Baku unveils Chess World Cup 2023 logo

6 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The logo for the FIDE World Cup 2023 to be held in Baku has been revealed. Its 10th edition will be held in Baku from July 30 to August 24, 2023. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 29 and all the first round matches will be played on July 30.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the official logo depicts a combination of such elements as the Maiden Tower and the rook - a major piece in chess.

The World Cup will welcome 206 players in the open section, plus 103 in the women’s competition.

World’s top chess players including Magnus Carlsen, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana, So Wesley, Nepomniachtchi Ian, Anish Giri, Dommaraju Gukesh and others are among the participants of FIDE World Cup 2023.

In the women`s competition, the tournament will see the top-seeded Ju Wenjun (China), Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE), Humpy Koneru (India), Kateryna Lagno (FIDE), Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland), Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia), Anna Muzychuk and Mariya Muzychuk (both Ukraine) and Gunay Mammadzada (Azerbaijan).

The prize money of the tournament is $2.5 million.