Pashinyan: Armenia not yet ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

6 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, but noted that the text of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement is not yet ready for signing.

"I am due to meet with the Azerbaijani president with the mediation of the European Council president in Brussels shortly. Regretfully, the text of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not ready for signing. We need to resolve all problems by diplomatic means," Pashinyan said.

According to him, Yerevan hopes to bring everything positive stated in Washington to the substantive field at the upcoming meeting.

The meeting in Brussels will be mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.