Baku assumes Armenia envies Azerbaijan's success

6 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia envies Azerbaijan’s success as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never abused international platforms and has always been a supporter of compliance with the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law,” the diplomat said.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is has kicked off at Baku Convention Center on July 5. The meeting is scheduled for two days.