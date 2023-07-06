Istanbul Airport becomes Europe's busiest hub

6 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was the busiest air hub in Europe between June 16 and July 2 with an average of 1,525 daily flights, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

It was followed by Amsterdam with 1,370 daily flights, Paris-Charles de Gaulle with 1,351 flights, Frankfurt with 1,314 flights and London Heathrow with 1,306 flights, Eurocontrol data showed.

Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city was placed number seven on a ranking of Europe's busiest air hubs.

Three top 10 airports - Istanbul, Antalya and Palma de Mallorca - handled traffic above their pre-COVID levels.

Türkiye claimed sixth spot in Europe's busiest countries with 3,892 flights last week, much above its 2019 level.