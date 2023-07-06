Putin criticizes Vladimirov due to population decline in Stavropol Territory

6 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian leader expressed dissatisfaction with some aspects of life in the Stavropol Territory, and also pointed out an alarming trend in the region’s population decline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the head of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that he is concerned with the population decline in the region. Vladimirov explained that this situation is due to the pandemic and the birth rate decline.

The head of Russia drew Vladimirov's attention to the fact that there are fewer emergency doctors working in the region than in the whole country.

Also, the president is dissatisfied with the construction and renovation of schools in the Stavropol Territory.