Child beggars alarm Derbent

6 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case on the fact of involvement of underage beggars was initiated in Derbent. Two residents of Derbent were accused of involving their children in antisocial activities.

A criminal case was initiated against two residents of Derbent, the press service of the Dagestan Prosecutor's Office reports.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, this spring, two women under investigation involved their minor children in begging. One child is 6 years old and the other is 7 years old.

It is noted that a criminal case has been opened under part 2 of article 151 (“Involvement of minors in antisocial activity by parents”). The city Prosecutor's Office took over the investigation.