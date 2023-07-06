Ruble drops to 93 against dollar

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
The Central Bank of Russia raised the dollar on July 7 to 92.57 rubles. The cost of the euro exceeded 100.7163 rubles.
The Bank of Russia set on July 7 increased rates of major currencies. Thus, the dollar exchange rate amounted to 92.5695 rubles, which is 2 rubles 23 kopecks higher than the previous day.
The price of the euro was raised by 2 rubles 30 kopecks to 100.7163 rubles.
The yuan exchange rate also showed positive dynamics, it rallied to 12.7551 rubles.