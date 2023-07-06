10 best Moscow beaches for swimming

6 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Where is swimming allowed in Moscow? According to new Rospotrebnadzor data, there are 10 safe and clean locations in the city.

List of places where Rospotrebnadzor allows swimming in Moscow:

Putyaevsky Pond No. 1

Dynamo beach

Golovinskyie Ponds

Serebryany Bor-2

Serebryany Bor-3

Meshcherskoye

Big City pond

School lake

Black lake

Troparevo.

Thus, the Zelenograd district is the leader in terms of the number of places where swimming is allowed.

The data was updated on July 6. Earlier, swimming in Troparevo was not recommended.

Other metropolitan reservoirs do not comply with sanitary rules.

In Russia, the best beaches receive the Blue Flag; in the summer of 2023, Sochi beaches have the majority of Blue Flags.